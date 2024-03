Fiala notched two power-play assists, three hits and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.

Fiala helped out on goals by Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar in this contest. This was Fiala's third multi-point effort in his last six outings. The 27-year-old winger is up to 24 goals, 65 points, 198 shots on net, 60 hits, 58 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 73 games. He's earned a career-high 28 power-play points and continues to be a strong playmaker in a middle-six role.