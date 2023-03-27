Fiala posted a pair of assists in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Blues.

Fiala, returning to the lineup after missing six games with a lower-body injury, picked up an assist on Viktor Arvidsson's opening tally in the first period before setting up Drew Doughty's game-winner in the third. Fiala extends his scoring streak to four games, as he tallied a goal and three assists in three games before the injury. The 26-year-old winger is up to 70 points (22 goals, 48 assists) through 67 games in his first season with Los Angeles.