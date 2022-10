Fiala collected three points Saturday as the Kings edged the Wild 7-6.

Fiala, who spent parts of the previous four seasons with the Wild, scored his first goal for the Kings and added a pair of helpers as the teams exploded for a combined 13 goals. Fiala scored at 9:11 of the second period, giving the Kings a 5-3 lead. The 26-year-old left winger also was credited with six shots on goal and a pair of first-period assists, breaking a two-game pointless skid to start the season with his new club.