Fiala signed a seven-year, $55.125 million contract with the Kings on Wednesday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Fiala was acquired via trade from the Wild earlier Wednesday, and the Kings wasted no time in making sure to get a deal in place for the 25-year-old winger. He'll carry a cap hit of $7.875 million per year for a contract that will set him up to potentially cash in once more in his early 30s. Fiala can be penciled in for a top-six role alongside one of Anze Kopitar or Phillip Danault heading into 2022-23, and he should also see a fair amount of power-play time.