Fiala scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-2 win over Ottawa.

The assist came on the power play. November has not been kind to Fiala. He has just four points (two goals, two assists) in his last 11 games after he put up 12 points in his first 13 contests. Fiala has put up 230 points, including 85 goals, in 233 games over the course of the last three seasons, so he's too good for this to continue much longer. You may be able to acquire him in a trade if his current manager is frustrated with Fiala's performance. And that would put his bounceback onto your roster.