Fiala scored an empty-net goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Fiala's six-game goal drought came to an end with the empty-netter. The winger also set up Gabriel Vilardi a minute earlier for the go-ahead tally. Fiala's had few dry spells this year, and even in his recent quiet stretch, he didn't go more than two games without a point. He's up to 22 tallies, 66 points (23 on the power play), 196 shots on net, 49 hits, 50 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 64 appearances.