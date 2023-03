Fiala (lower body) will rejoin the Kings' lineup Sunday against the Blues, per Austin Stanovich of LAHockeyNow.com.

Fiala has missed six games since suffering a lower-body injury March 9 against Colorado. The 26-year-old winger had been on a three-game point streak prior to the injury, tallying a goal and three assists in that span. Fiala is up to 22 goals and 46 assists in his first season with the Kings. He should slot back into a top-six role Sunday against St. Louis.