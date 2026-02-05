Fiala notched two power-play assists, three shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Fiala had gone two games without a point. He has three multi-point efforts over his last 10 outings, earning two goals and seven assists in that span. For the season, the 29-year-old winger is up to 40 points (17 on the power play) with 145 shots on net, 39 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-10 rating across 55 appearances.