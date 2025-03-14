Fiala scored a power-play goal on six shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Capitals.

Fiala scored 1:05 into the third period and then set up a Quinton Byfield tally 47 seconds later. The 28-year-old Fiala has earned two goals and four helpers over seven outings in March, including three power-play points in that span. For the season, the veteran winger has 25 goals, 19 helpers, 17 power-play points, 189 shots on net, 46 hits and a minus-9 rating over 63 appearances.