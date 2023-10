Fiala logged an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Fiala's playmaking has been in fine form so far -- he's produced seven assists over his last four games. He had the secondary helper on Alex Laferriere's first NHL tally at 6:28 of the second period. Fiala is usually a credible threat for 20 goals a year, but he can thrive in a pass-first role. In addition to his seven helpers, he's added 12 shots on net, five blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through five outings.