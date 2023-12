Fiala scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Fiala had a turnover that led to the Sharks' goal, but he made up for it by tying the game at 1-1 in the second period. The 27-year-old winger snapped a 12-game goal drought dating back to Nov. 24, though he was productive with 10 assists and 30 shots in that span. He's up to seven tallies, 30 points, 80 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 31 appearances this season.