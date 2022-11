Fiala scored a goal during a 5-2 loss to the Stars on Tuesday.

Fiala is scoring in bunches. The 26-year-old left winger has collected eight points during his past five outings, including a three-assist effort against the Blues on Monday. Against the Stars on Tuesday, Fiala tied the game at 1-all with a second-period, rebound goal, his third. Fiala shares the team lead with 13 points and four power-play goals.