Fiala recorded a hat trick on six shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

The Kings' third line was buzzing, with Fiala serving as the finisher. He scored once in each period to lead the way in the win. The 26-year-old had gone seven games without a goal, so this is essentially his way of making up for lost time. The winger has 13 tallies, 42 points, 131 shots on net, 32 PIM, 31 hits and a plus-1 rating through 43 contests this season.