Fiala's 10th goal of the year came at 10:44 of the third period, closing out the scoring in a strong win for the Kings. He snapped a six-game goal drought with the tally, but he had managed four helpers in that span. For the season, the 26-year-old winger has 35 points, 100 shots, 25 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-3 rating in 35 appearances.