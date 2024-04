Fiala scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Fiala has 29 goals on the year, eight of which he's scored over the last 14 games. He's added seven assists in that span to provide strong offense from a middle-six role. The veteran winger is up to 72 points, 219 shots on net, 65 hits, 62 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 80 appearances. Fiala's reached the 30-goal mark just one other time in his career, in 2021-22 with the Wild when he scored 33 times.