Fiala scored a power-play goal on four shots, added four PIM and went minus-2 in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Fiala's tally was the lone bright spot for the Kings in another tough defeat. The winger has actually been pretty good amid his team's struggles, racking up four goals and seven assists over his last 11 outings, a span that includes six power-play points. For the season, he's at 12 goals, 42 points (18 on the power play), 122 shots on net, 44 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 46 appearances in a top-six role.