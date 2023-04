Fiala (lower body) will not be available Monday against Vancouver, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Fiala will miss his fifth straight game and has dressed in just three of the Kings' last 15 contests. The 26-year-old has 72 points in 69 games but it's unclear if he'll return before the end of the regular season. Los Angeles will play its season finale Thursday in Anaheim.