Fiala (lower body) will not play Saturday versus Vancouver, LA Kings Insider Zach Dooley reports.

Fiala has missed the last three games after getting hurt in Colorado on March 9. He is having another great season with 22 goals and 68 points in 66 games, his first campaign in LA after spending the previous three-plus seasons with the Wild. Fiala has seven tallies and 16 assists with the man advantage this season.