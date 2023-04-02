Fiala scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Fiala missed Thursday's game with a lower-body injury, but he was able to take on his usual middle-six role in a close game Saturday. He helped out on Sean Durzi's opening tally over midway through the second period before adding the empty-netter in the last minute of the game. Fiala is up to 23 tallies, 49 helpers, 208 shots on net, 53 hits, 52 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 69 contests. He's picked up seven points over seven outings since the start of March.