Fiala scored an empty-net goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

Fiala remains hot since moving back up to the Kings' top line. He's earned two goals and eight helpers in five games since he swapped places with Gabriel Vilardi. Fiala has eight goals, 20 assists, eight power-play points, 70 shots on net and 16 PIM through 26 outings.