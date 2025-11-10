Fiala scored the game-winning goal, dished out an assist and fired seven shots on net in Sunday's 3-2 win over Pittsburgh.

Fiala helped out on Anze Kopitar's power-play goal in the first period before scoring himself in the third period at even strength. With his game-winning score, Fiala is up to seven goals, 12 points and 54 shots on net in 16 games this season. The 29-year-old winger is tied for 12th in the league for shots and has the potential to reach the 40-goal mark this season. With Kopitar and other solid playmakers around him in Los Angeles, Fiala is a safe bet to reach the 60-point mark or higher for the fifth consecutive season.