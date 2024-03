Fiala scored a goal in Monday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Fiala has three goals and three assists over his last five outings. The winger opened the scoring at 7:01 of the first period Monday. For the season, he has 24 goals, 63 points, 196 shots on net, 56 hits, 56 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 71 contests. He remains in a top-six role with ample power-play time, though he'll need to stay warm down the stretch to match his total of 72 points from last season.