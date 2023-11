Fiala scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Fiala has scored three goals and added two assists over his last five games. His second-period marker Saturday stretched the Kings' lead to 5-0. The 27-year-old winger had to settle for solid playmaking in October, but he's returned to a dynamic style in November. Overall, he has four goals, 17 points, 40 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 16 outings this season.