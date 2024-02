Fiala scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Fiala snapped a five-game point drought with his third-period tally. The winger had 12 points over 15 outings in January, but he's been known to be streaky in his career. The 27-year-old is up to 14 goals, 44 points, 141 shots on net, 50 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 54 appearances. Aside from his February swoon, Fiala's been good this season, and scoring Tuesday may help him get back on track.