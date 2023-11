Fiala scored a goal on four shots, dished a power-play assist and added two PIM in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Panthers.

Fiala opened the scoring 1:20 into the game and set up Anze Kopitar's second-period marker. This was Fiala's first multi-point effort since Oct. 24, though he has a goal and four assists over eight contests in between. The winger is up to three tallies, 13 helpers, 39 shots on net, 12 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 15 appearances.