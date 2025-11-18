Fiala registered a power-play assist, placed three shots on goal and blocked an attempt in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals.

Fiala had the secondary assist on Anze Kopitar's lone goal of the game for Los Angeles. With the helper, the 29-year-old Fiala has six assists, 15 points and 64 shots on goal through 20 games this season. He is right on track to match his scoring output of 60 points in 81 regular-season games from a year ago. The left winger continues to fire the puck at a high level and is tied for 20th among all NHL skaters in shots. With seven power-play points already this season, Fiala is playing a big role with a man advantage and could use it to boost his scoring production moving forward.