Fiala scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Fiala has two goals and three assists over his last four contests. The 29-year-old winger is up to 18 goals, 36 points, 138 shots on net, 30 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 49 appearances. Fiala continues to be an important part of the Kings' offense, especially while Anze Kopitar (lower body) and Trevor Moore (upper body) are out, leaving the team a bit thin at forward.