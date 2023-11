Fiala scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Fiala tied the game at 3-3 in the third period. The winger had gone six games without a goal, though he had four assists in that span. He's up to 14 points, 30 shots on net, eight PIM, eight blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 13 contests overall. Fiala continues to see middle-six minutes, though that's not a problem in an offense with the depth the Kings have.