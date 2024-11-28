Fiala scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Fiala was listed on the fourth line for Wednesday's game, but he still saw 15:46 of ice time, which is fairly consistent with his normal middle-six usage. The winger got a piece of a Brandt Clarke shot to tally the Kings' third goal of the game. Fiala snapped an eight-game goal drought, during which he had just one assist. He's at eight tallies, 14 points, 59 shots on net, 22 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 22 outings this season.