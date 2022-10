Fiala notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Fiala helped out on Gabriel Vilardi's go-ahead tally at 5:03 of the second period. With six points in eight games, including three power-play points, Fiala has settled in solidly to his top-line role with the Kings. The winger has added 18 shots on net, six PIM and a minus-5 rating, showing some struggles to win the scoring battle at even strength.