Fiala logged an assist, two hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Blues.

Fiala set up a Quinton Byfield tally in the first period. The helper was Fiala's first since Feb. 22, though he had scored twice over five games in between assists. The 28-year-old winger continues to be a strong source of offense this season with 40 points, 177 shots on net, 41 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 59 appearances. It's not the same 70-point level he's been at in recent years, but that's mainly due to a drastic drop in assists -- Fiala is still in position to challenge for the second 30-goal campaign of his career.