Fiala notched two assists and three shots on goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Fiala has earned multiple points in four of nine games in January, though he's also gone without a point four times. He was back on the third line Sunday, with linemate Jaret Anderson-Dolan being the beneficiary on both of Fiala's assists. The 26-year-old winger is up to 16 goals, 33 helpers, 154 shots on net, a minus-1 rating and 17 power-play points through 49 outings this season.