Fiala scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Stars.

Fiala nearly had a third straight two-goal game, but his tally in overtime was overturned for goaltender interference. He responded with a shootout tally instead, helping the Kings to secure two points in the end. The 28-year-old has five goals and a helper through three outings in February and has logged five multi-point performances across his last 11 contests. Fiala is up to 21 goals, 35 points, 150 shots on net, 34 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 51 appearances.