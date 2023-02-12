Fiala recorded a pair of assists, five shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Penguins.

One of Fiala's helpers came on the power play. The winger has two goals and six assists over his last six games, a span in which he's been held off the scoresheet only once. The 26-year-old is up to 18 tallies, 37 assists, 168 shots on goal, 40 hits, 40 PIM and a minus-2 rating. He's seeing third-line usage at even strength, but a role on the top power-play unit should provide a high floor for his scoring potential.