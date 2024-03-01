Fiala scored a power-play goal on three shots, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Fiala earned his third multi-point effort in the last four games. He's got five goals and four assists over his last six outings, stepping up as the Kings deal with injuries to Viktor Arvidsson (lower body) and Adrian Kempe (upper body). Fiala is up to 52 points (23 on the power play), 160 shots on net, 44 hits, 52 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 59 appearances. He's capable of going on extended hot streaks, so fantasy managers should keep Fiala active until he cools off.