Fiala scored an empty-net goal on five shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

This was Fiala's fourth multi-point effort in the last eight games, a span in which he has three goals and eight assists, including three power-play helpers. The 26-year-old winger hasn't slowed down following his All-Star Game appearance. He's up to 19 tallies, 39 helpers, 173 shots on net, 40 hits, 42 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 56 appearances.