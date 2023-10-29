Fiala notched an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Fiala set up Drew Doughty for the game-tying goal with 1:03 left in regulation Saturday. The helper was Fiala's 10th assist this season. The winger was held off the scoresheet Opening Night and hasn't been silenced since, racking up a goal and 11 points through eight contests. He's added 18 shots on net and a minus-2 rating. While he's been in a middle-six role on paper, Fiala's usage (18:13 of ice time per game) makes him a de facto top-six forward in an offense that has had no shortage of goals, leading the league with 4.38 goals per game.