Fiala posted a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Fiala set up an Anze Kopitar tally in the first period. With seven helpers during his eight-game goal drought, Fiala continues to make an impact with playmaking. He's taken 22 shots on net in that span, so he's just a little unlucky to not see one get through. For the season, the talented winger has six goals, 20 assists, 69 shots on net, 30 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 26 outings. Ten of his points have come on the power play.