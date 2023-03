Fiala logged an assist, three shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Fiala set up Vladislav Gavrikov's first goal as a King in the second period. The 26-year-old Fiala hasn't had a point streak longer than three games over his last 27 outings, but he's still managed to produce a strong 12 goals and 20 assists in that span. For the season, he has 22 tallies, 45 helpers, 199 shots on net, 51 hits, 52 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 65 contests.