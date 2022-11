Fiala posted an assist and two PIM in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Fiala has four points in two games since moving back to the top line. The 26-year-old helped out on a Viktor Arvidsson tally in the second period of this contest. For the season, Fiala is up to seven goals, 15 helpers, 56 shots on net, 16 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 23 outings.