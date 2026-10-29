Head coach Peter Laviolette said Thursday that Fiala (lower leg) remains on a week-to-week timeline, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Fiala skated in a non-contact sweater during Thursday's morning skate, but Laviolette said later in the day that the 30-year-old still has several steps he needs to take before he's in consideration to return to game action. Fiala has been unavailable since the start of the regular season while continuing his recovery process from a lower leg fracture that required a pair of procedures.