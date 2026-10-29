Fiala (lower leg) was spotted skating in a non-contact jersey at Kings' morning skate Thursday.

Fiala's presence at Thursday's practice is an encouraging sign for the Kings, as he's been sidelined since the 2026 Olympics after fracturing his lower leg in Switzerland's group-stage game against Canada. The 30-year-old winger compiled 18 goals, 40 points and 146 shots on net across 56 regular-season outings in the 2025-26 campaign. It remains to be seen how close he is to returning to the lineup, but when he does, he'll add major offensive firepower for the Kings, who currently rank 27th in the NHL with just 2.55 goals per game to start the season. He's a great player to stash on an IR spot in fantasy for the time being.