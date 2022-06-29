Fiala's NHL rights were acquired by the Kings from the Wild on Wednesday in exchange for a 2022 first-round pick and Brock Faber.

Fiala will become a restricted free agent July 13 which gives the Kings plenty of opportunity to get the winger signed to a new long-term deal. Considering the Switzerland native set new career bests in goals (33), assists (52) and ice time (17:39 per game), Los Angeles will certainly have to shell out more than the $5.1 million Fiala made last season. Despite his price tag, the 25-year-old winger should be a solid addition to the Kings and provide them with a top-six scorer that could once again push for the 30-goal threshold.