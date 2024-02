Fiala scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Predators.

Fiala has two goals and one assist over three games versus his former team this season, but he was the only King to score Thursday. The 27-year-old has tallied in consecutive contests following his five-game slump coming out of the All-Star break. The winger is up to 15 goals, 30 helpers, 143 shots on net and 52 PIM through 55 appearances in a top-six role.