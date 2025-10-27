default-cbs-image
Fiala scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Fiala's goal put the Kings ahead 2-1 just 1:24 after Alex Laferriere tied the game. The 29-year-old Fiala has remained consistent early in the season, earning five goals and three assists over 10 outings. He's added 30 shots on net, seven hits, four PIM and a minus-3 rating. The winger should continue to have a strong season as long as he can avoid miscues like bad penalties or lax defensive play, which have occasionally seen him lose ice time for stretches in previous campaigns.

