Fiala scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Fiala opened the scoring 19:25 into the first period, grabbing a loose puck before beating a sprawling Jonathan Quick with a wrister. The 27-year-old Fiala had gone six games without a goal prior to Saturday's contest, though he had five assists in that span. Overall, he's up to 11 goals and 39 points through 43 games this season.