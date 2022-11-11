Fiala scored a goal on four shots, levied three hits and added two PIM in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Fiala buried a pass from Phillip Danault with just 1.4 seconds left in the extra session. The goal was Fiala's first in four games and his fourth tally of the year. The 26-year-old winger's drop in offense can be explained by his move to the third line due to the success of Gabriel Vilardi. Fiala has still put together a decent season so far with 15 points, 41 shots on net, 12 PIM and a minus-2 rating in 16 appearances. His goal Thursday was his first game-winner of the year.