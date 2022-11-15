Fiala scored a goal and earned an assist during Monday's 6-5 loss to the host Flames.

Fiala, who has scored in three-straight appearances, started the Kings' rally with his second-period tally, cutting the Flames' advantage to 5-3. The 26-year-old left winger initially shot wide of Jacob Markstrom before retrieving the puck and tucking it over the Flames' goalie for his milestone marker. Fiala, who added two shots and two hits Monday, has collected a point in four of his past five outings. Fiala was a rookie with the Predators when he registered his first point, a goal versus the Jets on Jan. 14, 2016.