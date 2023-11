Fiala logged a power-play assist, four shots on goal and four PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Fiala extended his point streak to eight games when he set up Arthur Kaliyev's second-period marker. The 27-year-old Fiala has picked up at least one helper in each contest during the streak, earning a goal and 11 assists in that span. He's added 22 shots on net, six blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-1 rating through nine outings overall.