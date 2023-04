Fiala (lower body) is expected to be a game-time decision for Game 4 against Edmonton on Sunday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Fiala took part in the morning skate Sunday and appears to be getting closer to a return to the lineup. He has missed the final six games of the regular season as well as the first three contests of the playoffs. Fiala racked up 23 goals, 72 points and 208 shots on net in 69 appearances during the 2022-23 campaign.